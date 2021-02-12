Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,533 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of MasterCraft Boat worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MCFT traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $27.28. 1,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,699. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.01 million, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.