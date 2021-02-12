Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. ManTech International comprises approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of ManTech International worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.38. 1,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

