Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,184 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 357,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. 12,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

