Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Agree Realty worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

NYSE ADC traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

