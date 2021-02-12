Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $4.31 Million in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Envista as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Envista by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Envista by 11.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,729. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

