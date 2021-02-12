Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $4.89 Million in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Bank OZK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bank OZK by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.28. 4,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

