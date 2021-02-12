Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $8.41 Million in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 436,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,000. BrightSphere Investment Group comprises 1.5% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of BrightSphere Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,312 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,966,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after acquiring an additional 178,307 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 438,380 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,498. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

