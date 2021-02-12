Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $8.23 Million Investment in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,000. Allegheny Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allegheny Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,465 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATI. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.41. 11,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,858. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

