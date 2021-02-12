Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Boyd Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $204,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,779.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock worth $5,554,474. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,310. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $55.50.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

