Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 374,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Summit Hotel Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 892,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 136,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. 51,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,654. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.41.

INN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

