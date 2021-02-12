Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,875 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Colfax worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. 3,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -798.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $42.43.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.