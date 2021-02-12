Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Sinclair Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 519.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 164,910 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 136.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

SBGI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,055. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $464,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

