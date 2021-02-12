Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of WNS worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at $2,918,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of WNS by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $76.21. 1,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,687. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

