Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,546 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Thor Industries worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at $2,896,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $15,848,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $123.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,998. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.69.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.