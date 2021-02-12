Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 213,544 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213,544 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 401,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 225,191 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 189,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

