Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 87,309 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,309 shares during the quarter. Cowen comprises approximately 2.0% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Cowen worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

COWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Cowen stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. 24,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $828.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

