Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 99,181 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,181 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $43,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,351 shares of company stock worth $18,586,984 in the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIBK traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 1,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,138. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

