Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $10.02 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 186,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,000. PROG makes up approximately 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PROG in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.