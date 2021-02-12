Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $3.76 Million Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Encore Wire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Encore Wire by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Encore Wire by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

WIRE traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. 1,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.