Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $9.11 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Pinnacle Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $296,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $438,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,681 shares in the company, valued at $634,407.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,357 shares of company stock worth $2,565,492. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

