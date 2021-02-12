Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 213,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,073. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

