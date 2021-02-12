Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ryder System as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 13.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,238,000 after buying an additional 291,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Ryder System by 36.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after buying an additional 179,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ryder System by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,076,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on R. Truist upped their price target on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,597. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

