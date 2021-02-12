Monero Classic Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $33,618.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.35 or 0.00420302 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

