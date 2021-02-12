MonetaryUnit (MUE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,824.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $26,824.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010334 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001514 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001831 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00184243 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 213,837,964 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

