MoneyGram International (MGI) to Release Earnings on Friday

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGI stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Several analysts recently commented on MGI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MoneyGram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

