MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) Trading 19% Higher

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOMT)’s stock price traded up 19% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 18,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

MoneyOnMobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOMT)

MoneyOnMobile, Inc offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc in August 2016.

