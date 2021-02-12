MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of MongoDB worth $42,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $64,326,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total transaction of $9,634,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,076,090.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $58,247,246. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $418.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.87 and its 200-day moving average is $278.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -95.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.