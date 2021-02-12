MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up about 2.4% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.23% of MongoDB worth $49,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total transaction of $9,634,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $71,076,090.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $58,247,246. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.99. 3,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,527. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

