Monkey Project Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $74,273.46 and approximately $34.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,981,236 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

