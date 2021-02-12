Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to announce $294.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $309.00 million. Monro reported sales of $286.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on MNRO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monro by 190.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.

MNRO stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

