Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $50,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.94 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.