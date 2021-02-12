Monte J. Miller Sells 4,276 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $259,895.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,428.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 437,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,991. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $76.19.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
