Monte J. Miller Sells 4,276 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $259,895.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,428.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 437,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,991. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $76.19.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,058,000 after purchasing an additional 97,393 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 33.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after buying an additional 851,314 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,218,000 after buying an additional 356,914 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kirby by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 57,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

