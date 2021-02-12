Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.15

Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) (CVE:MMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 508800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.35 million and a PE ratio of -130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.56.

About Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Australia, Malaysia, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper and iron deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur Copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

