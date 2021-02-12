Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 10.30-10.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.30-10.70 EPS.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.99. 33,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.21.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

