Mooncoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $175.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.43 or 0.00426246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,446,893,194 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.