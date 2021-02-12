MoonTools Market Cap Reaches $2.51 Million (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 146.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One MoonTools token can currently be bought for $91.26 or 0.00190689 BTC on exchanges. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $713,623.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MoonTools has traded up 372% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00291135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00101785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00076067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00088883 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.89 or 1.02084235 BTC.

MoonTools Token Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

Buying and Selling MoonTools

