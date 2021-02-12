More Coin Market Cap Hits $55,471.09 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $55,471.09 and $7,671.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can now be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $530.14 or 0.01108499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006441 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.91 or 0.05752035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027148 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019761 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000193 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

