Morgan Stanley Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $122.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s current price.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

NYSE CCK opened at $96.70 on Friday. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $80,441,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crown by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after acquiring an additional 402,130 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 89.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,961,000 after acquiring an additional 381,227 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Crown by 1,427.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,464,000 after acquiring an additional 358,745 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

