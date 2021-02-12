Morgan Stanley Boosts Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $42.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.
NVST stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,729. Envista has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
