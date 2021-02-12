Morgan Stanley Boosts Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $42.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NVST stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,729. Envista has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

