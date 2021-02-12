Morgan Stanley Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $329.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $302.00 to $329.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

PayPal stock opened at $285.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $302.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

