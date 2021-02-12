Morgan Stanley Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $450.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.60.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $4.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.38. 2,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.46. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $509.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.