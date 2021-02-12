Morgan Stanley Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $65.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QSR. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

QSR stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 100,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

