Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 163.5% from the January 14th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of MSD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.44. 109,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
