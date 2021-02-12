Morgan Stanley Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $200.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Shares of CYBR opened at $163.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,340.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.40. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

