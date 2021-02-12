Morgan Stanley Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $200.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.
Shares of CYBR opened at $163.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,340.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.40. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $169.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
