Morgan Stanley Raises Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $115.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.48 on Friday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.