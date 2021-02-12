Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Daimler stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $78.70. 8,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 462.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

