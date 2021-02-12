Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Gap Up to $11.50

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $12.05. Mothercare shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 6,178 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of £44.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.68.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

