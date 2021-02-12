Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW.L) (LON:MTVW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11,743.00

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW.L) (LON:MTVW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11,743.00 and traded as high as $12,100.00. Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW.L) shares last traded at $11,450.00, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £446.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 68.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £117.43 and its 200 day moving average is £110.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW.L)’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

