Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Update

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MHGVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of MHGVY opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

