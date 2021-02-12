MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 823,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 665,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $711.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. Research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth $44,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

